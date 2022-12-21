LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Four Mosley athletes from four separate sports signed to the collegiate level on Wednesday afternoon.

Randy Pittman – University of Central Florida Football (Division I)

Henlee Haynes – Presbyterian College Wrestling (Division I)

Dalton Humphrey – University of North Georgia (Division II)

Kinsley Kennedy: Southern Union State College Volleyball (JUCO)

Pittman is a four-star tight-end recruit and one of the most sought-after prospects in the Panhandle. He said it will be special to represent his hometown in Orlando.

“The support we have here in Bay County is crazy,” Pittman said. “So to have that support around the community and everyone from different schools and, you know, different counties coming in to support this. It’s a wonderful feeling.”

Haynes is a two-time state champion, the first female wrestler from Bay County to sign a division one scholarship and the second female wrestler from Mosley to sign to the next level in two years. She said she is proud to be a trailblazer for other young women in the sport.

“I’m showing other females, like, ‘Hey, it’s possible to wrestle and you get something out of it,” Haynes said. “I’m signing a division one scholarship, which is also really hard in any sport, but as a woman wrestler, I don’t think many people think it’s a thing or possible. And for me to do it, I just really hope more girls start joining wrestling and see that it’s possible.”