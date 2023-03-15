BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) — Four Liberty County softball players signed letters of intent to their respective colleges Wednesday afternoon.

Elizabeth “Sister” Arnold signed to play at Northwest Florida State in Niceville. Through 21 games played with the Bulldogs, Arnold averaged .535 batting.

Also becoming a Raider, Ella Davis who is a multi-sport athlete chose to pursue her softball career after helping lead the volleyball team to a state title in the fall.

Hayven Bunkley signed with Sneads State College. Bunkley is currently tied for second in the state for home runs in Class 1A.

Millie Revell signed to play at Thomas University. Revell is playing her best ball in her senior season, averaging .375 batting.

Liberty County head softball coach Jennifer Sewell said it’s great to see their hard work pay off.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for these kids,” Sewell said. “They work hard, from long practices, playing summer travel ball, all the blood, sweat and tears.”

The Bulldogs will look for their fifth consecutive win Thursday night as they visit Sneads at 6 p.m. CST.