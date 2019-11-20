Four fantastic teams set to matchup in Northwest Florida Classic

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Four top Juco men’s basketball teams will head to Niceville this week for the Northwest Florida Classic.

Gulf Coast, Indian Hills, East Mississippi and Northwest Florida are all competing in the tournament.

Now even though Gulf Coast did not get in the top 25 this week, they did have the second-most votes among teams outside the top 25, so the Commodores are looking good heading into this game. They open up the tournament on Wednesday against No. 3 Indian Hills.

The Raiders, who were ranked No. 18 this week in the polls, will then follow them up by taking on East Mississippi.

On Friday, Gulf Coast will take on East Mississippi and Northwest Florida will take on Indian Hills.