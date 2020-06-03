Four Bozeman baseball players heading to collegiate level

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Four Bozeman baseball players signed to the next level Tuesday afternoon.

It’s the biggest baseball signing class in Bozeman history.

“We’ve had two, I think and three out of four, but we’ve never had four in the same class and that just, you know, just a testament to those boys. They’re hard workers and they want to do it together and they didn’t care about having their own individual day in the sun,” Bozeman head baseball coach Jeff Patton said.

It was a day they were all waiting for in more ways than one. The seniors all wanted to have it together so decided to wait for everyone to make it official. When they all did, the pandemic hit and so they decided to wait some more.

“We’ve been through everything together, highs, lows, we had such a great bond together, a great friendship. We had to do it together, we couldn’t not. Just with how close we got with one another, it was impossible to do it by ourselves,” Bozeman baseball player Brock Langlotz said.

Barrett Johnston decided to stay in the area and sign with Gulf Coast State College. Brock Langlotz is heading up north to Eastern University in Pennsylvania. Charlie Red signed his scholarship with the Coast Guard Academy. Tyler Lee decided to sign with Covenant College in Georgia.

It was a big deal for these four to sign together in person so they could support each other, but to also put a bow on the end of a strange senior season.

“It was really nice to be able to get out here and do this. It was really hopeful, being with them again and to be able to say our goodbyes and stuff like that,” Red said.

As hard as it was to say goodbye to their Bucks family, they can’t ignore the excitement they have to get back out on to the field and play once again.

“It’s just this hunger I have to play baseball and if I don’t get fed baseball, I get anxious, very anxious,” Johnston said.