Four Blountstown Tigers sign on National Signing Day

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Four Blountstown student-athletes signed to the collegiate level on Wednesday.

Two of them football players, John Hughes heading to the University of St. Mary and his teammate, Brody Hall, signed with Cumberland University.

Tigers volleyball player Cydnee Eubanks will play for Santa Fe College in Gainesville in the fall.

Baseball player Colton Ryals will continue his career on the diamond at Pensacola State College.

Blountstown athletic director Beau Johnson said they are often told small towns can’t send players off to college but today the school once again proved that wrong.

“It’s like winning a state championship to me, it’s a chance for these young people to go get an education,” Johnson said. “We love Blountstown, we think its great and its a great place to live, but we want them to go off, venture out, see the world, get an education and then when they decide to come back, make the community a better place, and we’re just so excited for them and the opportunity.”