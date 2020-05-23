Four Blountstown baseball players sign to next level

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Four Blountstown baseball players finally got the celebration they were waiting for: signing day.

Each player signed their National Letter of Intent on Friday afternoon in Magnolia Square in front of family and friends.

Clark Kelley signed to play with Thomas University in Georgia. Javon Pride signed to play football and baseball at Webber International University. Both Jace Porter and Javian Rives signed to Andrew College where they will not only be teammates, but roommates too.

All four players didn’t think they would even get a signing day this year.

“I didn’t think we were going to be able to sign together to be honest. Most of us signed before this like just on our own at ours houses, but Coach Horne texted us yesterday and was telling us we were going to be able to sign and got us really all excited so we could sign together,” Pride said.

It was a big moment for Blountstown head baseball coach Emory Horne because this was the largest signing class he’s ever had.

“I’m proud of these guys for having a great baseball career and continuing their great baseball careers and I’m happy for them,” Horne said.

These Tigers were not just celebrating their signings, but the fact they have been through so much to get to this point.

“No matter what we’ve been tasked with, no matter what we’ve faced, we just kept moving, kept rolling with the punches. No matter what we were dealt with, we kept moving forward. We’ve faced a countless number of adversities and it’s never stopped us,” Porter said.