PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Four Bay High football players signed to the collegiate level on Thursday morning.

D1 – Leavy Johnson, Western Kentucky University

JUCO – Jordan Sikes, Cortney Smith, and Josh Carpenter, all three to Highland Community College

Bay Head Football Coach Jeremy Brown said he takes pride in the four signees but none of the credit for their accomplishments.

“This is a four-year build,” Brown said. “Everybody wants to talk about Coach Brown. Coach Brown really didn’t do a whole lot. Coach Brown just came in and loved on these kids, made them feel special but really and truly they did it. The coaches before them laid this foundation, their little league coaches. I mean, this is such a long build. And people want to talk about me you know, this is really the coaches that came before me. These guys were locked in, and they stayed loyal to this program, they stayed loyal to the school, and now they’re reaping the benefits of it.”