PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Arnold boys swim team closed out a fantastic season and are now topping it off with some big awards.

Four marlin swimmers were selected by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association as All-Americans for the 2021 season.

Senior, Luke Maggiore finished second in the 100 meter breast stroke and fourth in the 50 meter freestyle in the FHSAA Florida 2A state championship. He will be continuing his swimming career at Florida State in the fall.

Colin McEliece finished his best season yet. He will be attending the University of Florida in the fall, but will not be continuing swimming.

“It’s tough to be in the top 100 in the country,” McEliece said. “I’m just really proud me and the guys were able to pull it off. It was a team effort. We couldn’t have done it if all four of us didn’t put in the work.”

Shane McEliece is excited and ready to make a run at state for his upcoming senior season.

Ben Parsons is ready for the next two years and is working on his goal of swimming after high school.

“It just shows how much we work off of each other I guess,” Parsons said. “I mean every time we practice were always competing against each other and getting better together, so being able to actually get that kind of award as a team was definitely something special for us.”

The boys stressed what this team meant to them and how crucial teamwork was for their success.