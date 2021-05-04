Four Arnold student-athletes sign to the collegiate level

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Four Arnold student-athletes signed to the collegiate level on Tuesday.

Baseball player Hunter Farrow signed to play for Salem University in West Virginia.

“It’s a dream, it’s what I’ve been working for since I’ve been playing baseball, it was always what the end goal was so I’m just happy to be here,” Farrow said.

Arnold diver Max McCarter is heading to compete for Delta State University in Mississippi in the fall.

McCarter was a three-time state qualifier and also broke a school record on the dive board. However, he has some big goals at the collegiate level.

“I want to be able to make our national team cause that’s how we get scholarships. If you want a scholarship you gotta make nationals and I’m going to work so hard to get that scholarship, first year I want it,” McCarter said.

Soccer player Zachary Bischoff signed to play for Brevard College in North Carolina.

Bischoff helped lead the Marlins to a state championship this season, but he said signing was right up there with winning the title.

“Just cause this was a dream all along, yeah state title it’s cool it’s a dream come true, but signing was even more incredible for me cause I know that means I get to further my career and I love that,” Bischoff said.

Softball player Cassandra White will be continuing the softball career she started in ninth grade at the Division I level, Florida A&M University.

“I’m just really excited cause I really didn’t, I couldn’t imagine never touching a softball again, so I’m really excited to keep on going with my career,” White said.