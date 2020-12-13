Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton transferring to Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB)– Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton plans to transfer to Florida State, according to a post by Milton on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

Milton, who has been unable to play for the past two years while rehabbing a right leg injury, announced last week that he was transferring for his final year of eligibility, seeking an opportunity to compete for a starting quarterback job.  He told ESPN he chose the Seminoles because “it’s a great opportunity to play at the biggest level on one of the most historic teams in college football.”

