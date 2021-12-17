Former Saints player holding book signing at Hotel Effie

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Former NFL player Reggie Jones is holding a book signing at Hotel Effie in Sandestin this weekend.

Jones played cornerback for the New Orleans Saints from 1991 to 1994 and then played with the Cleveland Browns a season after that.

After retiring from the league, Jones wrote a book in 2013 called “Stilettos on Gridiron” for women who want to know more about the game of football.

He came up with the idea when he thought about his own mother, who only knew about first downs and touchdowns.

“The origin of the concept, my first thoughts was this is a great concept for mothers who have kids who love their sons and want to support them and understand more,” Jones said. “As I sat down to write the book, in the first hour, I said it’s way bigger than that, there’s girlfriends and wives, who love their partners and want to understand more, there’s sororities and cheerleader’s and women in other countries who have a vested interest in the concept.”

Jones has been touring the country since the book came out, meeting all kinds of football fans, and not just women.

In fact, Jones says 40 percent of his book sales are from men.

There were multiple reasons why Jones decided to come down to this part of the Panhandle, but one of the biggest of them being, there’s a lot of Saints fans in the area.

“That was the original reason why I came to the coast area, so yeah that’s a fact. There are a tremendous number of Saints fans. And I understand that Sean Payton has a place down here. So no it’s definitely a factor. And it’s pretty cool. Interestingly enough, although people claim Dallas is America’s football team there are Saints fans all over the country. I’ve toured over 60 cities, there’s nowhere I’ve gone that I haven’t seen Saints fans,” Jones said.

Jones also plans on taking the book and expanding it into a podcast. He hopes to launch that around the week of the Super Bowl.

He will be at Hotel Effie on Saturday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.