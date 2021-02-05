Former Rutherford Ram Will Witherspoon talks about playing against Brady in Super Bowl XXXVIII

(WMBB) – Bay County football star Will Witherspoon knows what it’s like to go up against Tom Brady in a Super Bowl.

The former Rutherford Ram played with the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII against Brady and his New England Patriots.

“Even then there was a poise to Tom, that point in time, they were going to his second or third Super Bowl in that point in time. So you go well, they’ve got experience, they’ve been there,” Witherspoon said.

Witherspoon remembers that Super Bowl fondly for many reasons, one being that he had a stellar game with 13 total tackles.

However, he also remembers it what the Panthers were dealing with before the game.

“Then, of course, let’s not forget that about half the team had food poisoning the day of the Super Bowl at the start of that game. It was unreal, I don’t think I’ve seen that many IV’s pumped into people in my life,” Witherspoon said.

That Super Bowl made some history and Witherspoon said the ‘Cardiac Cats’ really had their work cut out for them in this one.

“At one point it was the only Super Bowl I think that has ever happened where there was only scoring in the second and fourth quarters. At the time, it set the marker for the longest time frame before either team scored,” Witherspoon said. “Then it was like bursts of scoring moments, nothing, nothing, nothing, boom, boom. Then nothing, nothing, nothing, boom, boom. It was unreal.”

Witherspoon and the rest of the Panthers fought hard in that game, but Brady and his band of Buccaneers came out on top with a final score of 32-29.

However, Witherspoon said it was still an experience that he was grateful to be a part of.

“To not come out on top sucked, cause completely, it was a disappointment. Overall, the game is a game. It’s a moment you will never forget and oddly enough very few people ever get that opportunity. So for Tom, kudos to you for going back for No. 10,” Witherspoon said.

Witherspoon went on to play for the St. Louis Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans after his stint with the Panthers.

He finished his NFL career in 2014 with 757 total solo tackles, 26 sacks and 14 interceptions.