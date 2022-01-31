PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Rutherford football player Doug Nettles was inducted into the Vanderbilt Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

Nettles was actually one of the first Black student-athletes to play football at the school and the first Black athlete from Vanderbilt to play in the NFL.

He led the Commodores in kickoff returns for all three seasons and left the school as the all-time return leader in yardage.

He was then drafted by the Baltimore Colts in the fifth round of the 1974 draft and played seven years in the NFL.

He said when athletic director Candice Lee told him he was being inducted this year, he couldn’t believe it.

“She said ‘I just want to congratulate you on being inducted into our sports Hall of Fame’ and I immediately said ‘are you kidding me? It’s been 50 years.’ She says, ‘no, I’m serious’. I was very appreciative and humbled by it until I got off the phone and started dancing around,” Nettles said.

Nettles said being back at the school brought up many memories for him, and one from their win over Georgia.

“They tried to go deep on me and I picked it off and ran it back to seal the game and Andy Johnson ended up being a running back at New England and every time we played New England he would remind me and I would say you need to get over that and he used to tease me and say I think you ruined my quarterback career,” Nettles said.

Nettles was inducted with 10 other Vanderbilt sports alum, and even Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson.

He said he enjoyed meeting all of the other inductees and especially Swanson.

“I told him to stop calling me sir, I understand I’m an old man, but you don’t really have to call me sir and he started laughing. He’s a very nice kid, he’s very humble, you look at him as a superstar and a World Series MVP but he doesn’t come across with any of that,” Nettles said.

Nettles is now living in California and enjoying some much deserved retirement.