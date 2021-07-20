Former Rutherford baseball coach Jamie Bukowski takes over Vernon program

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) – Vernon announced Tuesday night that Jamie Bukowski would be leading their baseball program this season, pending school board approval.

Bukowski comes to the Yellowjackets from Rutherford High School, where he was the head baseball coach for two seasons.

In two years with the Rams, he complied a record of 10-17, with his first season getting cut short due to COVID-19.

He takes over a Yellowjackets program that was 8-14 last season and led by their head football coach Gerald Tranquille.

Bukowski said when he left the Rams job earlier this month that he wouldn’t be leaving the area.