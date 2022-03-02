PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Rutherford High School and Gulf Coast Junior College basketball star Harold Edwards passed away at the age of 70 on Friday.

Edwards was selected to the All-State team when he played for the Rams and graduated from Rutherford in 1970.

He was given a scholarship to Gulf Coast Junior College where he played basketball two seasons before moving on to play at LSU.

Edward’s funeral and celebration of life will be held at New Judson Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m., his family would like to welcome all who knew him to join.