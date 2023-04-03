NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Northwest Florida State women’s basketball player Last-Tear Poa won the 2022-23 National Championship with the LSU Women’s basketball team.

Former Raider, Last-Tear Poa was considered the top juco transfer in the country. In her freshman season, she led Northwest Florida State to the 2020 national championship, and earned the NJCAA tournament MVP.

During her championship season, Poa averaged 23 points, shooting 44.9 % from the field and 43.5 % from beyond the arc.

“I’m so proud of her,” Northwest Florida State head women’s basketball coach Bart Walker said. “I’m proud of all of that. To be able to watch somebody do it on that stage and that people know she played in Northwest Florida. That’s special stuff.”



