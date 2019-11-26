Former professional soccer players show talents in Reggae Cup Soccer League

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – There is always something going on at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex, and on Sunday nights, former professional soccer players take over the fields to play.

The Reggae Cup Soccer League is made up of FC teams out of Panama City Beach, Destin and Santa Rosa.

“It started out as recreational purposes but there’s a large community in the Panhandle but a lot of people don’t know about it but a lot of people don’t know about it because it’s more dominated by basketball and American football,” co-organizer Ricardo Smith said.

Most of the athletes that play for the league are former professional players, some of which played for the Jamaican National Team.

“This is a good thing that keep all of us together as Jamacian and other individuals you know it’s good for us,” Santa Rosa player Shane Earle said.

The owner of Regeau Grille Shaun Watson is sponsoring the cup as he tried to fulfill a lifelong goal.

“As a forgeiner who lived here for 13 years I’ve always wanted to continue my dream and continue it going,” Watson said.

The athletes said they like getting to play on the turf fields at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

“Love is the word actually playing on this almost what you’ve been looking at on T.V. for years and to be on this now it’s a joy,” Panama City Beach FC player Ryan Falloon said.

The league is taking off a week for Thanksgiving but then games continue every Sunday night until December 22. Sports fans of all ages are encouraged to come watch.