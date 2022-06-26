PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Northwest Florida State pitcher, Dylan DeLucia was named the most outstanding player for the Men’s College World Series Tournament.

His MVP effort helped push Ole Miss to their programs first title.

In four starts, DeLucia went 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA in just over 28 innings. Against Arkansas, DeLucia tossed a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts and only four hits surrendered.

DeLucia gave praise to his team and coaches after receiving the honor.

“I feel blessed to be a part of this team, part of these coaches,” said DeLucia. “They’ve taught me so much. I’ve learned so much about being a better teammate.”

During his two years as a Raider, DeLucia was known to deliver in big time games. He’s been continuing to prove that this season.