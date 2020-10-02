Former Mosley football player Ezra Gray named semi-finalist for ‘Academic Heisman’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Mosley football player and Alabama State senior running back Ezra Gray was named a semi-finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy on Thursday.

The award is considered the ‘Academic Heisman’ by many as it recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar athlete in the nation.

Gray has played in 31 games and was a team captain last season. He has rushed for more than 1,300 yards on 341 carries and he is the only semi-finalist from the Southwestern Athletic Conference.