LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Mosley baseball player Clete Hartzog will be playing for the Orange and Blue soon.

Hartzog announced his commitment to the Gators on Twitter Tuesday night.

I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at The University of Florida! Thank you to everyone that has helped me along the way! A special shout-out to @mackey_sasser2 and @govbaseball! Go Gators 🐊🔵🟠 pic.twitter.com/VAvSARDJjx — Clete Hartzog (@HartzogClete) October 6, 2021

The right-handed pitcher graduated Mosley in 2019 and went on to play for Wallace Community College in Dothan.

According to Prep Baseball Report Alabama, in fall ball with the Govs, one of Hartzog’s fastball was clocked at 93 MPH.

Soph. RHP Clete Hartzog (@GovBaseball) has committed to @GatorsBB.



Saw him up to 93 mph last week in a fall scrimmage with a 🔨 for the Govs.@PBR_JUCO | @PrepBaseball https://t.co/xoDeQKS5h5 — PBR Alabama (@PBR_Alabama) October 6, 2021

He is the first JUCO player to join the 2022 recruiting class for the Gators.