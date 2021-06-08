Former Marianna baseball coach Bobby Hughes now coaching at Graceville

(WMBB) – Former Marianna baseball coach Bobby Hughes is now going to be leading the Graceville baseball program.

Hughes said he felt like he had completely what he set out to do with the Bulldogs and now wants a chance to build another program.

In his six seasons with the team, including one COVID year, Hughes had a record of 100-59-2 with the team.

He led multiple Bulldogs teams to district championship wins and some to regional tournament appearances as well.

Before coming to Marianna, Hughes coached in Alabama at multiple different schools. His overall head coaching record is 376-304-6.

Hughes started with Graceville on Monday.