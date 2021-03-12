Former Gulf Coast women’s basketball coaches Roonie Scovel and Grover Hicks inducted into FCSAA Hall of Fame

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Gulf Coast women’s basketball coach Roonie Scovel and assistant coach Grover Hicks are being inducted into the FCSAA Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Scovel and Hicks were a winning combination with the Commodores.

Both started in 1996 with the program and guided Gulf Coast to 18 conference championships, 13 regional championships and six national titles.

Scovel boasted a 646-91 record with the team in her 22 years at the helm.

“This is kinda special for the fact that Coach Hicks and me together doing it and all these years, it was definitely a team effort. We’ve always said we’re a team so for this recognition to be the both of us, it’s really special,” Scovel said.

Scovel and Hicks will be honored at this year’s FCSAA Women’s Basketball State Tournament.

She said since Coach Hicks has had some surgeries recently, she’s hoping he will be able to come with her to Niceville to get honored in person.

“Right now, like I said Coach is fighting some health issues, I’m just praying we can make this trip together and he not be absent from he recognition on that day, so this is kinda some motivation for the both of us and get him well quickly enough for him to make it,” Scovel said.