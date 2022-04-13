PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Gulf Coast women’s basketball player Alexus Dye signed a camp contract with the Connecticut Sun WNBA organization on Tuesday.

Dye spent two years and Gulf Coast and helped lead the Commodores to the 2019 NJCAA National Title and where she was named the tournament MVP before transferring to Troy University.

In her second year at Troy, she became the school’s first-ever Sun Belt Player of the Year and was MVP of the conference postseason tournament.

Dye spent her final COVID year of eligibility playing for Tennessee and led the Volunteers to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

In her one season at Tennessee, the 6-0 forward was one of three players to start all 34 games for the Lady Vols in 2021-22.

She finished her three-year span at the NCAA Division I level with 1,104 points and 892 rebounds, averaging 12.1 and 8.9 per game, respectively while starting 75 of 91 contests during her time at Troy and Tennessee.