Photo credit: Polk State College

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– Former Lady Commodore, Andrea Smith, received the Michael Callin Memorial Scholarship.

She is attending Polk State College Kenneth C. Thompson Institute of Public Safety and will graduate in October.

Smith was a member of the Gulf Coast State College NJCAA National Championship Women’s Basketball team.

She was the 2010 NJCAA Player of the Year and 2010 Panhandle Conference Player of the Year.