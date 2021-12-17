Former FSU player E.G. Green talks about leading Destin football program

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) – Destin High School named former Florida State wide receiver E.G. Green their first head football coach on Wednesday.

Although he only accepted the job this week, he’s already hitting the ground running.

Green met with his team on Friday afternoon for the first time and went through his expectations for them and the program.

The team will start weight training in the new year and will even have a spring game to look forward to.

While Green has been coaching on and off for the last 20 years, this is his first head coaching gig. He said he’s going to pull from every level of football to help teach these guys.

The players know who he is, but he hopes to prove he’s more than just a big name.

“Name recognition helps initially. But you want to have some substance, you want to have some substance to who you are and what you are doing. You gotta get the kids to believe in you, cause if they don’t believe in you it’s not gonna happen. It gives me a head start, but there’s still a lot of work to do and we’re prepared to do it,” Green said.

Coach Green is still getting the schedule together, but hopes to have some big matchups on it in year one.

His goal for the inaugural season of the program is a simple one.

“Winning football games, that’s what I want to do. I want to win football games. I like winning, I like competing. I enjoy just building young men, mentoring young men and just using the game of football as a vehicle. That’s what it did for me,” Green said.

Green said they will be using Destin Middle School’s facilities for the first year and will not be able to compete for the FHSAA playoffs in this inaugural season.