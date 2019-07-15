Former Florida State Seminoles take on roles as NFL opponents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Javien Elliott was back in Panama City on Saturday to host his first family fun day.

His former teammate, New Orleans Saint P.J. Williams, was volunteering at the event.

The two said they still try and do a lot together now that they are opponents in the NFL.

The cornerbacks said they enjoy getting to play a former teammate at the professional level.

“When the whistle blow we not on each other team but after the game we talk, we switch jerseys and stuff like that so it’s good to see him,” said Williams.