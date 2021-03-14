Former Florida State player Trent Forrest reflects on 2020 NCAA Tournament cancellation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. (WMBB) – Former Florida State basketball player and Chipley native, Trent Forrest, did a Zoom call with WMBB Sports on Saturday night to reflect the anniversary of losing his senior season due to COVID-19.

Forrest was the starting point guard for the ACC Champion Seminoles last year, who many believed had a good chance at a Final-Four run in the NCAA Tournament, but never got to play in that tournament when the 2020 season was cancelled.

One year later, Forrest has fulfilled his dream of making it to the NBA, as he was signed to the Utah Jazz last summer, and he says, all things worked out they way they did for a reason.

“As far as being the kid from Chipley, I always knew I wanted to be in the NBA,” Forrest said. “So now just being here, its just like a dream come true really, so that’s kind of all I can say, I mean I just worked hard from when our season got canceled, then went through the draft process, all of that and still ended up where I wanted to be.”

His former team, Florida State, fell in the ACC Championship on Saturday night. The received a four seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play UNC Greensboro in the first round.