Former Chipola pitcher Patrick Corbin heading to World Series

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Chipola baseball player Patrick Corbin is heading to the World Series.

The Nationals pitcher helped propel the team to a series sweep over the Cardinals and their first ever World Series appearance.

Corbin recorded 12 strikeouts in the first four innings of game four. He’s the only pitcher in MLB history to record 10 strikeouts in the first four innings of a postseason game.

Chipola baseball head coach Jeff Johnson said he was proud of all four of his former players who got to play in the playoffs, but especially Corbin.

“Just a great moment for me as a coach, this is what you do this for, and to watch you kids move on and be successful whether its in baseball or business, whatever,” Johnson said. “But this playoffs has been really enjoyable for me.”

Johnson said it was hard to watch Chipola alum Russell Martin, who plays for the Dodgers, go up against Corbin earlier in the MLB playoffs.

“You want both of them to do well. That was one of the toughest moments in my career watching that. You felt for Pat when Russell hit the game winning double, but then again you wanted Russell to do that,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he is trying to get out to one of the World Series games to see his former pitcher in action.

“I’m still trying to make some decisions, we’ll see. I haven’t talked to Pat yet, but there’s a chance we’ll try to make one,” Johnson said. “We’ll see how it all pans out with the Yankees and Astros and go from there.”

The World Series starts on Oct. 22.