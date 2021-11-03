Former Chipola, Gulf Coast players celebrate World Series win

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Atlanta Braves are the 2021 World Series champions, but three players who helped get them that title had their careers make a stop in the Panhandle.

Gulf Coast alums Terrance Gore and Will Smith and Chipola alum Adam Duvall were all on the Braves roster this year.

Smith had an incredibly impressive run at the end with the team, with a 0.00 ERA and was 2-0 with six saves in six opportunities in 11 postseason appearances.

Smith and Gore even responded to a tweet from the Gulf Coast baseball account with a selfie of them celebrating.

Chipola alum Duvall had a monster moment in Game 5 when he hit a grand slam at the beginning of the matchup.

He is the second player from the Indians to get a World Series ring, joining Patrick Corbin who got one with the Nationals in 2019.