JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WMBB) – Former Chipola softball coaches, Belinda and Jimmy Hendrix, were fired by East Tennessee State University for allegedly mistreating players.

News 13’s sister station in Johnson City, WJHL reported that the university’s athletic department announced Tuesday that it has ended its relationship with coach Belinda Hendrix “effective immediately” after one season as head coach.

WJHL also reported that according to ETSU, Hendrix was fired for cause “following numerous complaints from student-athletes, parents, and community members who cited an unhealthy team culture.”

The Hendrix duo spent a combined 18 years coaching the Indians and led Chipola to three national title victories during that span.

Belinda Hendrix was hired by ETSU as the program’s head softball coach last summer.