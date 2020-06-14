Former Blountstown Tiger Bryson Horne signs with Atlanta Braves

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Blountstown Tiger Bryson Horne announced Sunday that he has signed with the Atlanta Braves.

Horne announced the big news on Twitter in the afternoon.

Truly a dream come true, can’t thank everyone enough that has gotten me to where I am now as a person and as a player! I have decided to accept a deal and sign with the Atlanta Braves and start my professional career! Time to get to work! #chopon @Braves pic.twitter.com/Di5fvLI5ZB — Bryson Horne (@brysonhorne10) June 14, 2020

Horne went to Georgia Highlands Community College. He played two seasons for the Chargers. He posted a .376 batting average his sophomore year and .446 his freshman year. He finished his sophomore season with six home runs and 38 RBIs and was named to the All-Conference team that year.

From Georgia Highlands, he went to Columbus State University to play. In 80 at bats this season, he had 28 RBI, six home runs, and a .425 batting average.