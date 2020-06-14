Former Blountstown Tiger Bryson Horne signs with Atlanta Braves

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Blountstown Tiger Bryson Horne announced Sunday that he has signed with the Atlanta Braves.
Horne announced the big news on Twitter in the afternoon.
Horne went to Georgia Highlands Community College. He played two seasons for the Chargers. He posted a .376 batting average his sophomore year and .446 his freshman year. He finished his sophomore season with six home runs and 38 RBIs and was named to the All-Conference team that year.
From Georgia Highlands, he went to Columbus State University to play. In 80 at bats this season, he had 28 RBI, six home runs, and a .425 batting average.