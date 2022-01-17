Former Blountstown football players honored at MLK Day event

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – As part of Blountstown’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities, the community took the time to honor some individuals, including four former football players who all won national championships in their college careers.

One of them, who was there in person, was former Blountstown and Florida A&M player Derit Godwin.

He was a part of the FAMU team in 1978 that made history by becoming the first team to win the Division I-AA national championship.

He was even on the team when they took down Miami in 1979.

Godwin said it was such an honor to come back to his hometown and get this recognition.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity of being rewarded for some of the things I’ve done and accomplished, blood sweat and tears that I’ve worked over the years. I’m so proud I finally got some recognition from my hometown,” Godwin said.

In addition to him, three other players were honored, Patrick Johnson and the Matthew brothers.