Former Blountstown and GCSC basketball player Kevon Godwin continuing basketball career after setback

(WMBB) – Former Blountstown and Gulf Coast basketball player Kevon “KK” Godwin is continuing his college basketball career despite some setbacks.

Godwin was facing drug charges while he was at Gulf Coast and got suspended from the team for violating their policy.

In a report from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s office, Godwin was driving a car when the passenger sold meth to a confidential informant who was working with authorities. Godwin was charged and arrested for that.

However, the charges were dropped back in October.

He is now heading to play basketball for Angelo State University, a Division II school in Northwest Texas.

The sophomore played seventeen games for the Commodores last season and averaged 13.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.