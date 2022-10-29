TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Bay High football player, CJ Campbell scored his first collegiate touchdown for Florida State on Saturday.

In the fourth quarter of the game against Georgia Tech, Campbell scored a touchdown off a seven yard run.

Back in August, Florida State Head Coach, Mike Norvell announced that Campbell suffered a season ending injury. During surgery doctors discovered he only had a broken fibula and if Campbell worked hard enough then he could be back by the Florida game.

“To score my first one coming back,” Campbell said. “I mean, it was incredible. There was nothing like it. It so surreal. I had always envisioned it, you know, even since I’ve been hurt. I was thinking about it. It’s going to feel so good to get that first touchdown.”

Florida State beat Georgia Tech 41-16 on Saturday.