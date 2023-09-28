PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Bay head boys basketball coach, Rusty Cook will join the Gulf Coast Men’s Basketball coaching staff this season.

Cook will serve as an assistant alongside Gulf Coast Head Coach Phil Gaffney, who is entering his fifth season leading the Commodores program.

Cook resigned from Bay High School in April after five seasons leading the Tornadoes.

In five seasons with Bay, Cook led them to an 88-44 overall record, one Sweet Sixteen appearance, and one Elite Eight appearance (Bay’s first Region Final since 2003).

Cook will reunite with former Bay boys basketball star, Deondrian Washington, who is entering his freshman season with the Commodores.