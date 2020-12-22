Florida’s Keyontae Johnson released from hospital after collapse

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marshall in Gainesville, Fla. Johnson, the Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention Saturday, Dec. 1`2, 2020. He was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The Gators had no immediate update on his condition. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida Gators basketball player Keyontae Johnson is being released from the hospital, his family said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Johnson family said they are looking forward to spending Christmas together as a family.

Johnson collapsed during the FSU game on Dec. 12 in Tallahassee. He was given emergency medical attention and taken to Tallahassee Memorial, then later transferred to Gainesville.

The family added that it will share “any information we think could help others” regarding the cause and extent of Johnson’s illness.

“Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we’ve understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae’s illness,” the family said. “As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work.”

Florida has postponed four basketball games since Johnson’s collapse. The team is next scheduled to next play on Dec. 30 at Vanderbilt in the SEC opener for both schools.