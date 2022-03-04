PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The 12th Annual Florida-USA Softball Challenge has begun at Frank Brown Park with 35 high school teams from around the southeast in competition.

Nearly 70 matches will be played over the course of the weekend with 10 local teams playing, and some of the best teams in Florida and Alabama competing as well.

“Ten teams that made it to the elite eight of their state or higher, a very very good mixture of teams,” Arnold softball coach Rick Green said. “We have Bellview who was in the elite eight in the state of Florida last year in Class 4A, we’ve got Curry out of Jasper, Alabama that was 50-11 last year and went to the elite 8, we have Daphnee Alabama who is always good, and a bunch of teams from south Alabama in there.”

Games will be played starting at 10:00 a.m. Saturday with the last matches starting at 4:00 p.m.