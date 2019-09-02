Florida United wins boys 19U bracket at Labor Day Cup

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Florida United Futbol out of Bay County entered a team in the 2019 Southern USA Labor Day Cup.

The team not only won the boys 19U bracket, but it also did the best in the whole tournament.

Florida United went undefeated and was only scored on once at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

“Our first experience at the new park and we enjoyed it, it won’t be our lasT, we hope to get out there and win more tournaments at home,” said Florida United Futbol head coach, Jonathan Hammond.