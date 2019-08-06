Florida United Futbol Club soccer players sign to play at the collegiate level

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – It was a special night for six Florida United Futbol Club players. They signed to play at the collegiate level.

This was the first signing ever hosted by the club because they only started up a year ago.

Some of these players already had a high school signing ceremony, but head coach Jonathan Hammond thought it was important to host another one for them in front of all their club teammates.

Tbar Keepman and Tyler Bradley, who both couldn’t be there, both signed with Huntington College.

Javoughn Morris is heading to the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie in the Fall.

Liam Kearns, Tyler Wilson and Sy Fontenot all signed with the University of West Florida and will be heading there in a few weeks.

Coach Hammond said it’s important for the younger guys on the team to see the leaders sign.

“You could see it in their eyes they wanna be there, that’s the dream for them,” Hammond said. “And I was looking at some of those younger guys and I could see these guys four years ago, ya know?”

The players who signed Monday said they imparted some knowledge on those younger guys before they left.

“Play with a passion really, do what you think is passionate do what you love, love the process of getting there,” Fontenot said. “Not just the games, but love the practice, love the getting outside and just kicking, maybe with your brother or sister or friends.”

“Stay consistent, if you want to be a good soccer player just try and practice every day,” Morris said.

Hammond said he thinks this will be the first of many signings for the club.