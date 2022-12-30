ORLANDO, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida State football team won the 2022 ‘Cheez-It’ bowl game over the Oklahoma Sooners with a 35-32 victory on Thursday night.

The Seminoles improved to 10-3, their first time with ten wins since 2016.

Head Coach Mike Norvell said the programs success this season is because of the people who support Florida State football.

“This is a special place and this remarkable program to be a part of,” Norvell said. “It’s not just even the history of the past. It’s the people. The past players that come around and their support, you see their excitement, you see their joy. We represent them. We represent them in the fanbase and that was special tonight.”