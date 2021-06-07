Florida State softball advancing to College World Series Championship after win over Alabama

(WMBB) – The Florida State softball team is moving on to the College World Series Championship after beating Alabama 8-5 in the semifinals on Monday night.

Seminoles’ Elizabeth Mason kicked things off for the team in the top of the first when she hit a three-run homer to put FSU up 3-0 early.

Then the other scoring hits came from Kalei Harding with a two-run single, Kaley Mudge with an RBI single and Sidney Sherrill with an RBI double.

Once Florida State got up 8-0, that was it for them. Alabama came back to cut the deficit, but it wasn’ enough to win.

Mudge recorded a career-high 10 hits in the game, tying a WCWS single-game record and becoming the first to do so in a 7-inning game.

The Seminoles will take on Oklahoma in the first game of the Championship Series tomorrow night at 7 p.m.