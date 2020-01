PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida State men’s basketball team is ranked No. 5 in the AP rankings this week.

It’s the first time the team has been in the top five since the opening weeks of the 1927-73 season when FSU began the year as the No. 2 team after losing to UCLA in the National Championship the year before.

Proud of players, coaches, support staff, fans and Florida State University.



There’s a lot of basketball left this season. Let’s not celebrate just yet. https://t.co/yikgPiUqap — Leonard Hamilton (@FSUCoachHam) January 20, 2020

The team will take on Notre Dame on Saturday at 7 p.m.