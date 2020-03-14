Florida State men’s basketball proposed national champions from Florida Senate legislation

Florida State guard Anthony Polite (2) reacts to the team’s 54-50 win over Virginia in an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMMB) – Even though the NCAA men’s basketball tournament was canceled, Florida Senate legislation could crown a 2020 champion.

State Senator Joe Gruters introduced a resolution Friday declaring the Florida State men’s basketball team the 2020 National Champions.

I introduced a resolution today in the @FLSenate declaring the @FSUHoops Team National Champions. The cornovirus will continue to impact all areas of our life but this is Florida State’s year. Congratulations to our 2020 National Champions and Go Noles! #FSU pic.twitter.com/TWOswfSt5T — Joe Gruters (@JoeGruters) March 13, 2020

In the resolution, it states “a resolution declaring the Florida State University Seminoles basketball team, by virtue of tremendous skill on the court and the heart and spirit shown by the players and coaches this basketball season, the 2020 National College Athletic Association basketball champions by default upon cancellation of the NCAA tournament due to concerns raised by the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.”

It also states, “Be it further resolved that a copy of this resolution, with the Seal of the Senate affixed, be presented to Coach Leonard Hamilton and the Florida State University President John Thrasher as a tangible token of the sentiments of the Florida Senate.”

The Florida State men’s basketball team were crowned the ACC Champions after the tournament was canceled on Thursday due to concerns over coronavirus.

The Seminoles finished the season 26-5 and ranked No. 4 in the nation.