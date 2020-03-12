Florida State men’s basketball named 2020 ACC Champions

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WMBB) – The Florida State men’s basketball team have been named the 2020 ACC Champions.
This comes after the news this morning that the rest of the ACC Tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Seminoles finished the regular season 25-5 (16-4 ACC) and clinched their first-ever ACC regular-season title.
“Florida State University has had an absolutely tremendous basketball season to this point. If there is an NCAA tournament – and we hope there will be, I can’t assure you there will be at this point – the Florida State Seminoles will be the AQ,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said.
The last time the Noles won an ACC Championship was in 2012.