Florida State men’s basketball named 2020 ACC Champions

Florida State’s basketball team celebrates the schools first season ACC championship after defeating Boston College in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 80-62. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WMBB) – The Florida State men’s basketball team have been named the 2020 ACC Champions.

This comes after the news this morning that the rest of the ACC Tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Florida State has been named the 2020 ACC Champions!#ACCTourney pic.twitter.com/bF9Ekcf0j7 — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 12, 2020

The Seminoles finished the regular season 25-5 (16-4 ACC) and clinched their first-ever ACC regular-season title.

“Florida State University has had an absolutely tremendous basketball season to this point. If there is an NCAA tournament – and we hope there will be, I can’t assure you there will be at this point – the Florida State Seminoles will be the AQ,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said.

The last time the Noles won an ACC Championship was in 2012.