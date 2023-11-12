TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida State football team earned a statement win over interstate and conference rival Miami 27-20 on Saturday night.

Florida State took an early 10-0 lead in the first half, but Miami tied up the game at 10-10 before heading in for halftime. It was back and forth in the second half until Florida State took a two-score lead. Miami brought it back to a one-score game and attempted to even the score in their final drive. Starting quarterback, Emory Williams was carted off the field late in the fourth quarter and Tyler Van Dyke stepped in. On fourth down, Van Dyke threw an interception to Florida State’s Jarrian Jones to seal the victory for the Seminoles.

Florida State improved to 10-0 (8-0 in conference play). The Seminoles will host their final game of the season against North Alabama on Saturday, November 18.