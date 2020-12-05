Florida State defensive end Janarius Robinson’s family home rebuilt after being destroyed in Hurricane

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida State defensive end and Panama City native Janarius Robinson announced on Friday that his family’s home that was destroyed in Hurricane Michael is finally rebuilt.

Robinson tweeted the good news with some pictures of him and his mom in front of the home.

UPDATE: Hello everyone just want to let you all know that the house is finally finished a story is coming soon. Me and my family really appreciates everyone who prayed, contributed, helped us and most importantly want to thank the Seminole FAMILY 🖤 #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/AOXicu8hMA — J Rob (@JanariusD1) December 4, 2020

Robinson’s childhood home was completely destroyed after Hurricane Michael, but now after more than two years later, the rebuilding process is complete.

Robinson said he and his family appreciate everyone who prayed, contributed and helped them.