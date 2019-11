TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB)– Florida State University announced on Sunday that Willie Taggart has been fired as head football coach.

FSU athletic director David Coburn made the announcement in a statement.

The University reportedly raised $20 million dollars in private donations to buy out what was left on Taggart’s contract.

FSU staffer, Odell Haggins, will reportedly serve as the team’s interim coach.