Florida Roots win first match in NPSL history with victory over Port City FC

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida Roots got their first NPSL win in their inaugural season with a 2-1 victory over Port City FC Saturday night.

Augustine Vivas De Lorenzi got the roots started with goal in the box in minute 37 in the first half.

Port City would strike back in minute 78 of the second half to tie the match at 1-1, but Hunter Hall immediately responded with a goal on his own in minute 79.

The roots would hang on to the 2-1 advantage, earning their first win in the first year of the semi-pro soccer club.

With the win, the roots improve to 1-8-2 on the season.