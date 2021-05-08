Florida Roots soccer club first ever match ends in draw.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida Roots semi-pro soccer team tied with the Tallahassee Soccer Club 3-3 in their first ever match on Saturday night.

The game was played at Tommy Oliver Stadium and was a tough fought competition from start to finish.

Tallahassee scored two goals early in the first three minutes of the match, but the Roots bounced back in the 5th minute when Andrew Beasley scored the teams first ever goal on a penalty kick.

The Roots would score two more goals in the first half to take a 3-2 lead and would go into the half with that advantage.

Tallahassee would, however, score on a penalty kick in the 57th minute to tie the game and the score would stay the same until the final buzzer ending in a 3-3 draw.

Next match for the Roots will take place on Wednesday as they host Jacksonville FC U23 at Tommy Oliver Stadium.