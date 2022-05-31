PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida Roots NPSL team has seen significant improvement in their second season as a club.

Last season was somewhat of a test run for the first-year NPSL team, but now, under new first-team head coach, Richard Kinniburgh, they believe they can establish a winning culture.

“I think because we’ve shuffled the pack so much and obviously with a new head coach coming in, it’s still almost like starting again, yes there are benefits from last year but it’s so very different,” Kinniburgh said. “So, what we’ve had to go through, where some of the NPSL teams who have brought in the same group of people from last year or maybe 80 percent from last year, we’ve had to build it from scratch.”

The Roots have many new faces on the field this season, but one of their returners was their youngest player on the team last year, recent Arnold High School alum Ben Lebdaoui.

Lebaoui is taking a gap semester while focusing on recruitment to play in college and said that this edition of the Florida Roots is vastly improved from the original product.

“It being our inaugural season, it was really tough for us, it was a new challenge for everyone, especially for me really being one of the youngest ones out there on the field every game,” Lebdaoui said. “But this season, new coaching staff, bringing in new players, new style of play, new just everything it’s just been a totally different team, and everything about it has been different and so much better.”

Through five games, the Roots hold a 3-2 record and scored 9 goals. Coach Kinniburgh said that all of last season the team went 1-11 and scored just four times.

“This is far from a finished project,” Kinniburgh said. “I’ve broken the season into three phases, we’ve just closed off phase one. So we’re into phase two where we’ve finished that baseline understanding into the next technical level, and try to vary some of the stuff that we do so that we’re hard to scout and hard to analyze, and we keep the opposition thinking.”

Taylor Bradley is another Arnold High School alum playing for the Roots this season, and he said that teams now view them as serious competition.

“The last game against Tallahassee we didn’t look at it as if we were underdogs, we beat them the first game of the year, we looked at it as this is our first game ever that we’re the favorites,” Bradley said. “So, now I believe that teams around the league see that now we’re here to make a push and make a push to nationals.”

A top-four ranking in the Gulf Coast Conference is the goal for the Roots to make it into post-season play.

There is still plenty of matches to be played, but Kinniburgh said that the upcoming three-game stretch is pivotal to their future, and hopes the Roots faithful bring a large crowd for support.

“If you’re going to come and see Florida Roots this year, come this Thursday,” Kinniburgh said. “If you love it, come back Sunday, and if you love it, even more, come back the Sunday after, and if these three games don’t get you involved in soccer, I’ll be surprised.”

The Florida Roots will host the New Orleans Jesters on Thursday night at Tommy Oliver Stadium.